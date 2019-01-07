Daily roundup: Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America

Maybe it is not the kiss of death for TVB actress Jacqueline Wong after all. In April, she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, 51, in a taxi and had to flee to the United States to escape the media and public scrutiny... » READ MORE

2. South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

The 48-year-old actress was supposed to stay at the hotel in North Jeolla province's Jeonju, about 240km from Seoul, for two days for work, Yonhap News Agency reported... » READ MORE

3. CPF responds to father's request to use funds to pay for his daughter's school fees

PHOTO: The Straits Times

In his post on Wednesday, Lim Koh Leong recounted his experience when he talked to staff members at the CPF Board that day... » READ MORE

4. Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'

PHOTO: Stomp

Singapore actor-singer Aliff Aziz revealed in a tell-all interview that his life went south very quickly following his divorce from his wife of almost three years, Bella Astillah... » READ MORE