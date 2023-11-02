Daily roundup: Jamie Chua claims her Birkin almost got stolen in Paris — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Close shave: Jamie Chua claims her Birkin almost got stolen in Paris

While Paris is a beautiful city, it's notorious for its pickpockets and thieves.

In fact, just last year, the home of former actress and TV host Sharon Au was burglarised... » READ MORE

2. Scoot cabin crew berates mum for letting kid stand on seat: 'Don't you know it's very dangerous?'

An airline cabin crew's snappy response to an in-flight safety issue has divided opinions online.

The incident happened on Oct 31 while the plane was taxiing on the runway, according a TikTok video shared by Little_jap on Wednesday (Nov 1)... » READ MORE

3. Gossip mill: Lee Seung-gi expecting first child, Hebe Tien interacts with SQ stewardess, Jeon So-min completes filming for Running Man

South Korean singer-actor-host Lee Seung-gi is becoming a dad!

The good news was announced by his actress wife Lee Da-in's agency 9 Ato Entertainment in a statement today (Nov 1), according to a report by online K-pop fansite Allkpop... » READ MORE

4. Saizeriya and food courts: Women on places they'll refuse to go on dates

What are your ideal date spots? And which places are a no-go?

Well, two women recently shared their thoughts on the places they will refuse to go on dates, which caused a stir among netizens on TikTok when the video was posted on Saturday (Oct 28)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com