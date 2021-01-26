Daily roundup: Japanese husband baffled by wife's 'special homemade meal' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Japanese husband baffled by wife’s 'special homemade meal'

A Japanese woman has recently shared a photo of a “special lunchbox” she made for her husband, drawing much attention among social media users... » READ MORE

2. Covid-19 vaccination for seniors to begin from Jan 27 at Ang Mo Kio, Tanjong Pagar

PHOTO: Pixabay

Fortune favours the bold! Come Feb 12, 2021, we will be entering the Year of the Ox. If you believe in feng shui readings, there’s plenty to look forward to for every Chinese horoscope sign... » READ MORE

3. Korean actress Song Yoo-jung dies aged 26

PHOTO: Instagram/ u_jjooung

Sublime Artist Agency, the management agency for the late Song Yoo-jung, has released a statement saying her funeral was held quietly in accordance with her family's wishes... » READ MORE

4. Kevin from Netflix's Bling Empire doesn't really have US$10 million — and other things to know about the hunky reality star

PHOTO: Instagram/kevin.kreider

By now, almost anyone who has a pulse, scans social media, or owns a Netflix account, would have heard of the reality show Bling Empire... » READ MORE