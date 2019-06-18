Daily roundup: JJ Lin draws flak after manager knocks fan's phone to the ground - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground

The Friday incident quickly drew criticism from fans, with many voicing their disappointment at Lin's failure to rebuke his manager.... » READ MORE

2. Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA​

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

You may have seen some of them on online forums or shared on websites - photos purportedly showing the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) readers to be introduced next year, but these images are not actual depictions of the new on-board unit (OBU), for the next generation ERP... » READ MORE

3. ​Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room

PHOTO: YouTube Screengrab

A lady made a shocking discovery in the dressing room of a Uniqlo outlet when she found a spy camera in her changing room. ... » READ MORE

4. Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

PHOTO: AFP

Indian police on Monday recovered the body of a magician who drowned while trying to replicate an underwater Houdini-inspired stunt.... » READ MORE