Daily roundup: JJ Lin looks back on 2025, says 'life was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. JJ Lin looks back on 2025: 'My life was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented'

Before going into the new year, JJ Lin wanted to set the record straight.

The 44-year-old Mandopop star made headlines in the past week after going Instagram-official with his rumoured girlfriend, 23-year-old Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi.

He shared a family photo on Dec 29 celebrating his mother's 70th birthday... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean households eligible to claim $300 CDC vouchers from Jan 2

Singaporean households will be able to claim and use $300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Friday (Jan 2).

Half of the vouchers ($150) can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other $150 will be eligible for use at participating supermarkets.

To redeem the vouchers on behalf of their household... » READ MORE

3. 'Amazing': US ambassador Anjani Sinha tries hawker food in Singapore

How did you spend the last day of 2025?

For US' new ambassador to Singapore, Dr Anjani Sinha, it was trying local fare for the first time at Tiong Bahru Market.

"Feeling grateful to be able to share my first hawker experience in Singapore with my family and Embassy colleagues as the year comes to a close," he wrote... » READ MORE

4. Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 75, realises he's the '3rd party' in split from 39-year-old fiancee

Hong Kong veteran actor Lee Lung Kei has officially broken things off with his much younger Chinese fiancee Chris Wong following revelations that the 39-year-old is married and has a son.

"I understand now. I was the third party," the 75-year-old said in an interview with Sing Tao Daily, published Wednesday (Dec 31).

Allegations about Chris' marital status and teenage child had surfaced... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com