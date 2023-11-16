Daily roundup: JJ Lin tears ligament in finger due to freak accident — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Unable to straighten it no matter how hard I try': JJ Lin tears ligament in finger due to freak accident

Singaporean singer JJ Lin tore the tendon of his left little finger in a minor accident recently.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Nov 15), the 42-year-old Mandopop star posted three photos of his left hand, with the first photo showing his little finger in a bent position... » READ MORE

2. 'You never know what will happen tomorrow': This sole breadwinner intends to keep money from Assurance Package for rainy days

This December, Raimi Md Juhari will be receiving a cash payout through the government's Assurance Package, which aims to help Singaporeans with the rising cost of living.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a phone interview on Wednesday (Nov 15), the 51-year-old, who works in the emergency service, said he'll be receiving $500 next month. He added that he intends to keep the money for a rainy day... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian couple use life savings to run sambal petai stall, drawing fans including Edmund Chen

Running a hawker stall is undoubtedly challenging, but that didn't stop a Malaysian couple from diving headfirst into the food-and-beverage business.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Perak natives Lily Ting, a former fashion sales representative, and her husband Cheng Jiang Choong, a full-time truck driver, shared how they took the plunge to run hawker stall Dao Xiang at Changi Village Food Centre... » READ MORE

4. 'Disgusted': Woman spots 5 rats munching on vegetables at Bukit Panjang market, warns other shoppers

'Business' was booming for one stall at Bangkit Market on Sunday (Nov 12), even when it was close to midnight.

In a TikTok video shared by Vaiiii1, it showed rats munching on vegetables at the market along Bangkit Road near Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre... » READ MORE

