Daily roundup: Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu reveal new home inspired by colonial black-and-white houses - and other top stories today

1. Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu reveal new home inspired by colonial black-and-white houses

After a series of renovation woes, the celebrity couple are now settled in their beautiful new home.

Local actors Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu purchased the resale property located in the east in 2020...» READ MORE

2. Presidential hopeful Tharman reveals why he never proposed to wife

Last week, her thoughts on her husband Tharman Shanmugaratnam's presidential bid made the rounds on social media.

"In our relationship, it's always said that I have the last word...", Jane Ittogi said, drawing chuckles at the press conference... » READ MORE

3. 'I loved Coco my whole life,' Coco Lee's estranged husband says to enraged mob outside crematorium

Coco Lee's estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz appeared at the crematorium to send the late singer off despite not being present at her funeral service earlier today (Aug 1).

According to a report by Hong Kong publication HK01, Coco's hearse arrived at Cape Collinson Crematorium... » READ MORE

4. Woman urges Singaporeans to 'look up and listen' after helping several domestic violence victims in her neighbourhood

After coming across three instances of domestic violence at her neighbourhood in the last six months, Tiktok user Faithjoycekoh decided to take to the platform to raise some awareness about the behaviour.

Garnering over 200,000 views, 1,200 comments and 1,600 shares for her TikTok video... » READ MORE

