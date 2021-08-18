Daily roundup: Jodie Comer played games to prep for Free Guy and it was stressful — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I took Grand Theft Auto way too seriously': Jodie Comer played games to prep for Free Guy and it was stressful

The 28-year-old (best known for the TV series Killing Eve) was preparing for her role in the video game movie Free Guy... » READ MORE

2. Singapore prepares for long term life — and death — with Covid-19

PHOTO: Reuters

As many as 1,000 may die in the next year or two in Singapore if vaccinations among the elderly do not improve... » READ MORE

3. Student with Covid-19 convicted of dining outside, taking MRT and lying to doctor

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Prior to leaving Britain, she had flu-like symptoms and lost her sense of taste and smell... » READ MORE

4. TVB crew discover dead man while shooting on location, actor Jonathan Cheung feels very uneasy

PHOTO: Instagram/cheungwinghong, Internet screengrab

Reports said that the crew members found a car parked near the beach and saw an unconscious man in the driver's seat... » READ MORE

