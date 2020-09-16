Daily roundup: Jolin Tsai celebrates 40th birthday with age-defying A-list divas - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jolin Tsai celebrates 40th birthday with age-defying A-list divas

Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai posted photos to her Instagram on Monday, showing six of her friends celebrating her 40th birthday one day earlier... » READ MORE

2. South Korean actress Oh In-hye dies at 36 after alleged suicide attempt

PHOTO: Pintrest

Korean news outlet OSEN reported that the 36-year-old failed to regain consciousness after an alleged suicide bid... » READ MORE

3. Images of boy's 'skilful way of serving hill-shaped rice' in Taiwan go viral

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/爆廢公社二館

Many restaurants provide rice, sauces or drinks for self-service in Taiwan. However, a series of photos posted to Facebook, showing a boy skilled at filling a paper bowl with as much rice as possible, went viral online... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang, 36, found dead at home: Reports

PHOTO: Instagram/ aes_alien

Apple Daily Taiwan reported that Alien Huang's body was discovered by his father at around 11am today. The elderly man found no signs of life... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com