Daily roundup: Judge Belinda Ang to retire after 24 years in public service — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Judge Belinda Ang to retire after 24 years in public service

Justice Belinda Ang Saw Ean will be stepping down from her role as judge of the Court of Appeal on April 23, after over 24 years in the public service.

She has presided over a diverse range of cases with significant contributions to Singapore's jurisprudence in commercial law, particularly in... » READ MORE

2. 67,000 traffic violations detected by new TP cameras during 11-month trial: Shanmugam

The new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) rolled out by the Traffic Police (TP) for trials since March 2025 have picked up over 67,000 cases of traffic violations, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

He was responding to a parliamentary question from Pasir Ris GRC MP Valerie Lee who asked for an update... » READ MORE

3. Cost-of-living special payment: Singaporeans to get up to $600, up from $400 announced in Budget 2026

The Government will be increasing the quantum of the cost-of-living special payment from $400 to $600 in light of the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore's economy, Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7).

"Given the uncertainty in the Middle East, it is still too early to update our projections of inflation in Singapore, or to quantify the full impact on households," he said during... » READ MORE

4. Chinatown accident: Woman charged with causing death of 6-year-old girl

A 38-year-old woman who was involved in a high profile Chinatown accident in February that resulted in a death of a six-year-old tourist from Indonesia and serious injuries to her 31-year-old mother was charged in court on Wednesday (April 8).

Both victims were holidaying... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com