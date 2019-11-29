Daily roundup: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years

K-pop singer Jung Joon-young was sentenced to six years of jail after being convicted of collective sexual assault and distribution of illegal materials... » READ MORE

2. Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain

Photo:Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

The stomach cramps were so intense and the pain so excruciating that Sammi Cheng spent two weeks sleeping in an upright position to avoid puking... » READ MORE

3. 10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying

Photo: 123rf

It is always easy for SQ girls (Singapore Airlines crew) to identify fellow crew even when they are out of uniform... » READ MORE

4. Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Veteran local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, appeared in court on Friday (Nov 29) after he allegedly attacked another man with a metal scraper... » READ MORE