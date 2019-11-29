Daily roundup: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
K-pop singer Jung Joon-young was sentenced to six years of jail after being convicted of collective sexual assault and distribution of illegal materials... » READ MORE
2. Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
The stomach cramps were so intense and the pain so excruciating that Sammi Cheng spent two weeks sleeping in an upright position to avoid puking... » READ MORE
3. 10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
It is always easy for SQ girls (Singapore Airlines crew) to identify fellow crew even when they are out of uniform... » READ MORE
4. Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, appeared in court on Friday (Nov 29) after he allegedly attacked another man with a metal scraper... » READ MORE