Daily roundup: Kebaya recognised on Unesco cultural heritage list — and other top stories today

1. Kebaya recognised on Unesco cultural heritage list following Singapore's joint nomination with 4 other nations

Growing up, many of us would have come across women donning the kebaya, a traditional Southeast Asian outfit consisting of a sheer, tight-fitting embroidered blouse paired with a batik sarong.

Today, the garment has been inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the National Heritage Board (NHB) stated in a press release on Wednesday (Dec 4)... » READ MORE

2. Don't berate my volunteers, says Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng after man makes a scene over free haircut

Never look a gift horse in the mouth — and certainly don't harass the person giving you a free haircut.

A man started making trouble over a free haircut he received in Tampines last month, said MP Baey Yam Keng on Wednesday (Dec 4)... » READ MORE

3. Expect crowds during MRT suspension between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations on Dec 7-10: LTA, SMRT

Passengers affected by the upcoming suspension of train services between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations from Dec 7 to 10 should expect crowds at the stations and shuttle bus points, and plan for longer journeys, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said on Dec 4... » READ MORE

4. Former TVB actress Kristal Tin undergoes surgery for lung cancer

Singer and former TVB actress Kristal Tin has revealed that she'd undergone surgery after being diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec 3), the 47-year-old shared photos of herself on a hospital bed and stated that she was recently diagnosed with "extremely early-stage" lung adenocarcinoma... » READ MORE

