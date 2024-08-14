Daily roundup: Kim Kang-woo thinks every character in The Tyrant 'is a villain' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I think every character in this series is a villain': Kim Kang-woo on new drama The Tyrant

When a bio-weapon is involved and two countries jostle for power over it, there may be no good guys in a story.

In the new K-drama The Tyrant, South Korea has created a virus that grants people superhuman abilities through the titular Tyrant Project, but the US catches wind of this and wants the programme stopped and the last sample handed over to them... » READ MORE

2. Popular Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao reopens at quieter corner in same hawker centre

Those who frequent Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre would probably be familiar with Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao, which attracts snaking queues during lunchtime.

Patrons were surprised when the popular stall, which opened in 2022, abruptly shuttered in June this year... » READ MORE

3. Mickey Huang said to have explicit images of another 41 minors, former T-ara member Areum allegedly swindles $36k

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang was previously found to possess hundreds of pornographic films, seven of which featured underaged girls.

Yesterday (Aug 12), Taiwanese media reported that there are 41 more minors among those films... » READ MORE

4. Parents voice safety concerns after 4-year-old son ends up with stitches from fall in Serangoon restaurant playroom

A four-year-old boy ended up requiring two stitches on his chin after falling in the play area of a Serangoon eatery.

His father, surnamed Chen, told Lianhe Zaobao that the boy was playing at the kids' indoor playground of hotpot restaurant Beauty in The Pot in Nex on July 1... » READ MORE

