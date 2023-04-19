Daily roundup: Kim Se-jun and Kim Jin-young from Single's Inferno 2 find sex toy in their Japan hotel room — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I thought it was a Dyson hair dryer': Kim Se-jun and Kim Jin-young from Single's Inferno 2 find sex toy in their Japan hotel room

When it comes to going on a holiday, are you a planner or do you just wing it? It seems that Single's Inferno 2 contestants Kim Se-jun and Kim Jin-young fall into the latter camp... » READ MORE

2. Confirm underwear wet today': Biker stuck in hours-long jam at Woodlands Checkpoint ahead of long weekend

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Black Pearl, Screengrab/TikTok/ Sivanagen

The festive season is just around the corner with Hari Raya Puasa taking place on Saturday (April 22). And already numerous videos have started surfacing online documenting the horrendous traffic situation... » READ MORE

3. Next stop, Woodlands Checkpoint: Bus captain fails to follow route, stunning passengers

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The phrase 'keep your eyes on the road' applies to all drivers, but even more so if you are a bus captain. For one driver of SBS bus service 170 however, his eyes were set on a colleague's bus which he followed 'blindly'... » READ MORE

4. 'They used 120 tonnes of water': Chinese couple leaves taps running after Korean Airbnb host refused to cancel booking

PHOTO: Weibo

One Chinese couple's drive for revenge certainly prompted them to go that extra mile, leaving their Airbnb host with a hefty utility bill of more than S$2,000 ... » READ MORE

