Daily roundup: Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Weibo/张雨绮
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask

Kitty said: "When you apply it on your face, it tightens the skin. It feels really tight. I feel that tightening sensation is more effective than going to numerous beauty salons."... » READ MORE

2. Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC

PHOTO: Unsplash

For those who don't partake in the upcoming lunar new year celebrations (or would rather take the chance to travel abroad and avoid nosy relatives), there's only a couple of weeks left to book a quick getaway... » READ MORE

3. Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD

PHOTO: Stomp

A driver was surprised by the sight of the unusual mode of transport while driving along Central Boulevard on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening... » READ MORE

4. Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

PHOTO: Facebook/hasmi.samsuddin

One mother from Sabah had netizens tickled when she took to Facebook on Jan 3 to share her discovery of her son's secret source of income... » READ MORE

