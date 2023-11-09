Daily roundup: Leech crawls into Thai hiker's eye after hiding in camera's viewfinder — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Leech crawls into Thai hiker's eye after hiding in camera's viewfinder, sucks blood near his tear duct

The unexpected presence of a leech in his eye made a Thai hiker's blood run cold when the parasite nestled itself onto his lower eyelid and started sucking near his tear ducts... » READ MORE

2. 'Shameless': Malaysian bride blasts strangers posing as wedding guests to get free food

Despite the careful planning of a seating chart before their wedding banquet, a Malaysian couple were thrown into a frenzy when some guests found that they had nowhere to sit.

They later discovered that several strangers, who were posing as guests, had settled into the empty seats and helped themselves to the food, reported Sin Chew Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'We must take care of her': Xiang Yun on how she and Henry Thia gave some of their lines to Patricia Mok on Money No Enough 3

Twenty-five years after starring in director Jack Neo's first Money No Enough movie, local actress-comedian Patricia Mok is back on the silver screen with the third one.

Despite that, the 52-year-old shared that she doesn't have many lines in it... » READ MORE

4. Couple sends wedding invites to Tharman, Scoot, Gong Cha and more, here's who actually replied

A wedding is a special occasion that you want to spend surrounded by your loved ones.

For this couple, they wanted their favourite brands — and the president — to be there, too... » READ MORE

