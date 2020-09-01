Daily roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours - and other top stories today

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 Oscars.
PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Oscars
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours

This might be the time for Leonardo DiCaprio to redeem himself in the eyes of Titanic fans... » READ MORE

2. How January babies Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay (she's turning 52!) celebrated their birthdays

PHOTO: Instagram/zoetay10, Instagram/tayying_

It looked like the party got quite high with three bottles of liquor passed around... » READ MORE

3. Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

Mark Latunski (left) admitted to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon (right) and eating his testicles. PHOTO: Shiawassee County Jail, Instagram/hairbykevinbacon

A potential date descended into a bloody murder after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon met his gruesome end... » READ MORE

4. 2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin

PHOTO: The New Paper

"I'm willing to take care of him for as long as it takes. But if his parents are found and want him back, I'm also willing to give him back."... » READ MORE

