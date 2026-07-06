Daily roundup: Li Nanxing brings 6 family recipes to hotel buffet collab — and other top stories today

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1. Li Nanxing brings 6 family recipes to hotel buffet collab

Local actor Li Nanxing is bringing six of his family recipes to The Fullerton Hotel.

Named Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast with Li Nanxing, the culinary collaboration is running every day from 6.30pm to 10pm until Aug 9, in line with National Day... » READ MORE

2. SBS Transit hands over Tampines bus package to Go-Ahead after 43 years: 'Goodbye to a town we've called home'

SBS Transit has bid farewell to their Tampines bus package after 43 years, marking the end of its long-running operations in the town.

The operator said in a Facebook post on Saturday (July 4) that it was leaving with "heavy hearts" but "minds full of cherished memories"... » READ MORE

3. Same same but different: 7-Eleven sues Nike; Louis Vuitton wins lawsuit against Molly Tea

What comes to your mind when you see orange, green and red stripes?

Chances are, many would think 7-Eleven... » READ MORE

4. Michelle Yim allegedly harassed by man at gathering

Michelle Yim was caught in an uncomfortable situation recently at a gathering, where she was allegedly harassed by a man.

In a social media video posted on July 4, the 70-year-old Hong Kong veteran actress is seen attending a banquet in a Chinese restaurant, where singer-actress Li Lai Ha is performing on stage... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com