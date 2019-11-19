Daily roundup: Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira

With her elegant and squeaky-clean image, you might be forgiven for thinking that Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling would be a bashful, blushing bride... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time

PHOTO: South China Morning Post/ Sam Tsang

A police spokesman confirmed the force had deployed a long-range acoustic device (LRAD), installed on top of a Unimog armoured vehicle... » READ MORE

3. Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

PHOTO: Instagram/ssokywu, Screengrab/Lianhe Wanbao

In his most viral clip to date, he grooves and whirls to the tunes of Señorita in front of his stall, all whilst donning his signature apron... » READ MORE

4. David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng

PHOTO: Twitter

Netizens were amused that the biggest name in football was using chopsticks to eat the local dish... » READ MORE