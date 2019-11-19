Daily roundup: Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: Instagram, YouTube/PlayIN
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira

With her elegant and squeaky-clean image, you might be forgiven for thinking that Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling would be a bashful, blushing bride... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time

PHOTO: South China Morning Post/ Sam Tsang

A police spokesman confirmed the force had deployed a long-range acoustic device (LRAD), installed on top of a Unimog armoured vehicle... » READ MORE

3. Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

PHOTO: Instagram/ssokywu, Screengrab/Lianhe Wanbao

In his most viral clip to date, he grooves and whirls to the tunes of Señorita in front of his stall, all whilst donning his signature apron... » READ MORE

4. David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng

PHOTO: Twitter

Netizens were amused that the biggest name in football was using chopsticks to eat the local dish... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES