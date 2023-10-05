Daily roundup: Liu Lingling hints at possible romance with Hugo Ng in new movie — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'He is the idol of our era': Liu Lingling hints at possible romance with Hugo Ng in new movie

Getai singer and actress Liu Lingling is coming back to the big screen next year in new film King of Hawkers.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a recent press conference and lensing ceremony for the movie, the 60-year-old revealed the possible hint of romance that her character Luo Yuping may have with zi char stall owner Liu Derong, who is played by veteran Singaporean actor Hugo Ng... » READ MORE

2. Bedok resident claims Food Bank's items more expensive than those in supermarkets, charity organisation responds

You might not have been able to pick and choose your groceries like you would at a supermarket, but at least you'd get them at a lower price.

Or at least that was how The Food Bank appeared to this Bedok resident until he noted an increase in prices since 2021... » READ MORE

3. Unconventional itinerary? Tourists visit HDB showroom to find out how Singaporeans live, fascinated by bomb shelter

When tourists travel overseas, they usually add famous landmarks, attractions and food spots to their list of places to visit.

But a gallery featuring the country's public housing system? That's a first... » READ MORE

4. Receipt looks like 'doctor's handwriting': Woman shocked by RM1,300 bill at JB roadside eatery

A woman in Malaysia was left shell-shocked after receiving a RM1,260 (S$365) bill for her meal at a roadside eatery in Johor Bahru.

Ekin Cahaya, the wife of popular Malaysian singer Mawi, took to social media to share about her dining experience on Sept 30, reported Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily... » READ MORE

