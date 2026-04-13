Daily roundup: Live performances, activities and guided tour at Istana open house on April 19 to celebrate Hari Raya and Labour Day - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Live performances, activities and guided tour at Istana open house on April 19 to celebrate Hari Raya and Labour Day

The Istana will open to the public on April 19 (Sunday) to celebrate Hari Raya season and Labour Day, with cultural performances and hands-on activities among the programme line-up.

"Visitors can look forward to a line-up of musical, choral, and cultural performances that reflect Singapore's multicultural heritage. The programme features familiar classics across generations, alongside performances... » READ MORE

2. Singapore family crowdfunding $80k for maid in ICU who suffered heart attack after losing her husband

A family in Singapore has started a crowdfunding page to help with their domestic helper's medical bills as she fights for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The helper, 39-year-old Thandar Lin, suffered a severe heart attack shortly after her husband died, leaving her heart functioning at only... » READ MORE

3. As Pursuit of Jade's Deng Kai finds newfound fame, old livestream of him detailing struggles surfaces

The immense success of Chinese drama Pursuit of Jade (2026) means its cast has reached new heights of fame like never before.

For actor Deng Kai who plays Prince Sui Yuanhai, this journey to newfound fame was fraught with challenges.

On April 11, the 31-year-old appeared in the latest episode of popular Chinese variety show Hello Saturday together with... » READ MORE

4. Chef Bob, hawkers feel the pinch as operating costs rise amid Middle East conflict

Singapore's F&B scene is known to be fast-changing and difficult to manoeuvre.

And now, with increased global conflict and uncertainty, things are only getting more complex.

For local TV personality and entrepreneur Shahrizal Salleh... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com