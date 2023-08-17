Daily roundup: Local actor Leon Jay Williams sees smoke coming out from 2-month-old car - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I don't wanna die yet': Local actor Leon Jay Williams sees smoke coming out from 2-month-old car

Is the unbearable heat getting to the cars here too?



In social media posts made yesterday (Aug 14), Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams — who is of Chinese, English, German and Japanese descent — asked a question... » READ MORE

2. 'It's like meeting a rare Pokemon': Woman spots endangered pangolin wandering around Toa Payoh

A woman's night out in Singapore took an exciting turn after she caught a rare sighting of an endangered species.

Taking to TikTok to share her encounter, Sarahmaylow posted on Monday (Aug 14) a video of a Sunda pangolin walking on the pavement near one of the exits of Toa Payoh MRT station... » READ MORE

3. Mr Muscles: Thai Hot Guys from famous Bangkok eatery set to perform for 2 days at Singapore mookata joint

If you plan on heading to Thai restaurant Mr Mookata on Aug 25 and 26, your hot plates won't be the only thing sizzling during the meal.

For the two days, four hunks from Staneemeehoi, a popular restaurant in Bangkok, will be flaunting their chiseled abs and bulging biceps at the Bugis eatery... » READ MORE

4. Dennis Chew receives money-pulling cake from Mark Lee for 50th birthday

Do you prefer getting cash or a cake for your birthday? In fact, why choose?

Yesterday (Aug 15) on radio DJ-host Dennis Chew's 50th birthday, radio station Love 972 posted on Instagram photos of an earlier party for him and among the surprises was a money-pulling cake from veteran actor-comedian Mark Lee... » READ MORE

