Daily roundup: Local film Stranger Eyes shortlisted for prestigious Golden Lion award — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Local film Stranger Eyes shortlisted for prestigious Golden Lion award at Venice International Film Festival

Local director Yeo Siew Hua's new film Stranger Eyes is set to premiere at the main competition of the Venice International Film Festival 2024 and has been shortlisted for the Golden Lion award... » READ MORE

2. 'I was heartbroken': Mum speaks out after 15-year-old son becomes loan shark runner to buy $1,700 e-bike

After her teenage son was arrested for being a loan shark runner, one heartbroken woman has come out to warn other parents to be vigilant about their children's activities... » READ MORE

3. Fowl smell in Bukit Panjang: Residents raise stink over neighbour's use of chicken manure as plant fertiliser

An elderly man's choice of chicken manure as fertiliser for his mini 'garden' has ruffled the feathers of some neighbours, who bemoaned the funky stench lingering in the air... » READ MORE

4. OCBC launches programme to woo high-net-worth clients' children

As part of its strategy to capture business from its high-net-worth or premier private clients' (PPC) children across Asia, OCBC has introduced a new initiative, the GENesis programme... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com