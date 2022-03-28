Daily roundup: 'Love will make you do crazy things', Will Smith says in Oscar acceptance speech after hitting presenter Chris Rock — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Love will make you do crazy things', Will Smith says in Oscar acceptance speech after hitting presenter Chris Rock

Will Smith insisted he is "being called on" to "protect" those he loves as he picked up the Best Actor Oscar... » READ MORE

2. Man challenges police to 'take your gun and shoot me': Chaos outside Swatch outlets in Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/Singapore_Incidents

Tempers flared and voices were raised early on Saturday (March 26), after customers camped for hours outside Swatch stores... » READ MORE

3. Migrant workers kicked out by owner of landed property 'less than 10 minutes' after moving into rented room

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

They had just moved into a room that they'd rented for $1,000 a month. But within 10 minutes of signing the lease... » READ MORE

4. 'It's not life and death': Shanmugam's reminder to those who lost their heads over Omega X Swatch watch

Long queue outside Swatch outlet at Ion Orchard last Saturday (March 26) and the Omega X Swatch MoonSwatch Collection. PHOTO: TikTok/Imaxsmileyface

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam took to Facebook yesterday (March 27) linking to an AsiaOne article about the saga... » READ MORE

