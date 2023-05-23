Daily roundup: LTA eases ERP rates for June holidays - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. LTA eases ERP rates for June holidays

Drivers here can finally get some respite after repeated rounds of ERP price increases since May 2022, even if this respite is only temporary.

The Land Transport Authority has announced that it will be reducing ERP rates...

2. China-born, Singapore-based actors Qi Yuwu and Jeffrey Xu finally reunite with family

PHOTO: Instagram/Jeffrey Xu, Instagram/Qi Yuwu

When they said their goodbyes, Qi Yuwu and Jeffrey Xu probably didn't expect that the next time they met their family would be several years later.

In recent Instagram posts, the two China-born and Singapore-based actors shared their long-overdue gatherings...

3. 'It took us 6 months': Couple create own 16-page wedding magazine for guests on their special day

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Reglhy

Recall the last wedding reception you attended.

Chances are that, as a wedding guest, you received mementos in the form of sweets or snacks...

4. Tada driver holds on to passenger's laptop, demands $100 'safeguarding laptop fee' for safe return

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Juliet Isabella

To be able to find a lost item is like a blessing.

But for a Tada passenger, her relief upon locating her missing item in a driver's car did not last long...