Daily roundup: Malaysia to begin VEP enforcement for Singapore vehicles from July 1 — and other top stories today

1. Malaysia to begin VEP enforcement for Singapore vehicles from July 1

Malaysia will begin enforcement action on Singapore-registered vehicles entering the country without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) from July 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on June 4.

The announcement comes eight years after the plan was first mooted in 2017 and implementation of the system was shelved twice, in 2019 and again in 2020... » READ MORE

2. 'The Labubu I need!' Pop Mart hints at new food-inspired collection, exciting fans

At this point, we're all no strangers to the collectible toy character, Labubu.

It's caused waves across the globe, including Singapore — with fans willing to fork out hundreds of dollars for the doll and F&B businesses coming up with Labubu-inspired treats.

In the coming days, Labubu might just start another storm as Pop Mart has just released a teaser for their new The Monsters Wacky Mart series on Instagram yesterday (June 3)... » READ MORE

3. Him Law explains the 'enjoyment' of playing villainous characters

While playing a hero can boost an actor's popularity and image on screen, Hong Kong TVB star Him Law likes playing villains.

Speaking to AsiaOne last Saturday (May 31) at the newly opened StarHub flagship store in Paragon, the 40-year-old shared that it was actually "very enjoyable" to play these characters... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't think the situation has been handled very fairly': Parents frustrated as ECDA probes Little Paddington Preschool's closure

Parents have expressed their frustration at the sudden closure of Little Paddington Preschool in Bishan last week.

Speaking to AsiaOne on the condition of anonymity, an affected parent said that that he is currently weighing his options... » READ MORE

