Daily roundup: Malaysian girl, 14, dies after police chief dad leaves gun at home - and other top stories today

1. Malaysian girl, 14, dies after police chief dad leaves gun at home

The daughter of a police chief died after accidentally shooting herself with his gun at their home in Sabah, Malaysia on Tuesday (April 16), Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian reported... » READ MORE

2. Hong Kong stars including Alan Tam, Michael Miu, Cecilia Yip show up for Eric Tsang's 71st birthday party

Veteran Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday (April 14), holding a party with reportedly 100 friends in attendance... » READ MORE

3. Breakfast like a local: Influencer Aiken Chia brings New Zealand PM Luxon to Maxwell Food Centre

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is in Singapore for an official visit from April 14 to 16, and what better way to welcome him than with a hearty local feast?... » READ MORE

4. Student, 12, sent flying after car crashes into her at zebra crossing outside Bukit Batok school

A schoolgirl was taken to hospital on Tuesday (April 16) morning after she was rammed by a car at the zebra crossing outside Bukit View Secondary School... » READ MORE

