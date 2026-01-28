Daily roundup: Malaysian in Singapore gets wallet back after losing it at Orchard Road cafe — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Good people still exist': Malaysian in Singapore gets wallet back after losing it at Orchard Road cafe

A Malaysian man almost faced a travel nightmare after losing his wallet and passport at a cafe in Singapore on Jan 21.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Jan 28), Mohana Marugiah, 45, recounted the day he feared he might not be able to return home... » READ MORE

2. Nipah virus cases in India: Several Asia countries step up border health measures

Several countries in Asia have heightened border health control measures following confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in West Bengal, India.

Last Sunday (Jan 25), Thailand started screening passengers arriving from the region at three airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket... » READ MORE

3. Desmond Ng and wife expecting 1st child

Local actor Desmond Ng and his wife, host Kanny Theng, are expecting their first child.

The couple, both 38, broke the news in a joint Instagram post today (Jan 28), revealing the ultrasound photo of the foetus with the caption "Our first family photo."... » READ MORE

4. 18 cars catch fire at parking area beside JB mosque after bush fire spreads

Eighteen cars caught fire after a bush fire spread to a parking area next to the Al Mahabah mosque in Taman Bukit Mewah, Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Jan 27).

The incident happened at about 1.30pm along Jalan Mewah Ria 5/5... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com