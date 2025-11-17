Daily roundup: MalaysiaNow website blocked in Singapore after refusal to comply with Pofma order — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MalaysiaNow website blocked in Singapore after refusal to comply with Pofma order

The Government has issued an order to block Malaysian news site MalaysiaNow from being accessed in Singapore, after it "rejected" carrying correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma)... » READ MORE

2. Thundery showers expected to continue in second half of November: Met Service

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days in the second fortnight of November, possibly extending into the evening on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Nov 17)... » READ MORE

3. Carbo loading party: Lau Pa Sat invites runners, public to feast on hawker food before StanChart marathon

Whether you're a big fan of hawker food or a marathoner looking to fuel up before your run, here's some good news!

Lau Pa Sat will be throwing a carbo loading party next month in conjunction with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2025, serving up unlimited hawker dishes for all to enjoy before the annual running event... » READ MORE

4. K-pop star Nana and mum hospitalised after subduing home intruder

South Korean singer-actress Nana and her mother are recovering in hospital after confronting an armed robber who broke into their home on Nov 15.

The intruder, a man in his 30s, broke into the celebrity's home early in the morning, threatening her and her mother with a weapon and demanding money... » READ MORE