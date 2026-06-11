Daily roundup: Man, 72, charged with using abusive language on MP and town council staff — and other top stories today

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1. Man, 72, charged with using abusive language on MP and town council staff

A 72-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (June 11) with using abusive language on a Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP as well as town council staff... » READ MORE

2. Circle Line's 3 new stations feature unique architectural elements, artworks by local artists

The completion of the Circle Line is just around the corner, and the final three stations between HarbourFront and Marina Bay — Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward — will soon open for passenger service on July 12... » READ MORE

3. Man who sent abusive emails to Marsiling-Yew Tee MP and town council employee to be charged

A 72-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (June 11) for using abusive language in emails sent to a Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP and a town council employee... » READ MORE

4. 'Did I ask for money unfairly?' Got7's Youngjae slams company for withholding his fees for 10 months

Youngjae from the popular K-pop group Got7 has slammed production house Artone Company over alleged unpaid fees... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com