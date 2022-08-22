Daily roundup: Man and woman arguing in middle of road in Yishun has got bus switching lanes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man and woman arguing in middle of road in Yishun has got bus switching lanes

On Sunday (Aug 21), a man and a woman were caught on camera having an argument in the middle of a road at about 10am near Blk 145 Yishun Street 11, reported Stomp. .. » READ MORE

2. Chicken run: Hawker loses $3,000 a month after switching to kampung type, will be shutting stall

PHOTO: Facebook/Hawkers United 2020

The export ban on fresh chickens from Malaysia has been dubbed the "chicken rice crisis", with hawkers of the beloved dish undoubtedly impacted by the shortage... » READ MORE

3. 'Please respect these 2 uncles': Cleaners jamming and playing on discarded piano in bin centre move netizens

PHOTO: TikTok/marleygraveyard

A recent video which surfaced on TikTok has garnered a slew of positive comments for a moving musical performance by two cleaners in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Yu Tian's singer daughter Yuan-chi dies of cancer aged 39

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Apple Daily Taiwan

After battling colorectal cancer for the past eight years, Yu Tian's singer daughter Yuan-chi died on Sunday (Aug 21) afternoon aged 39... » READ MORE

