Daily roundup: Man in China killed after neck gets crushed by 100kg barbell - and other top stories today

1. Man in China killed after neck gets crushed by 100kg barbell

A 25-year-old man in China died after his neck was crushed between the shaft of a barbell loaded with over 100kg of weights and the training bench he was lying on... » READ MORE

2. Super Junior's Siwon, Eric Chou, Michelle Yeoh: Celebrities spotted in Singapore over F1 weekend

It was a lively weekend for not only F1 fans, but celebrities too.

Many stars were spotted in Singapore, some here to catch the race while others happened to hit our shores at the same time... » READ MORE

3. Nervous South Korean man orders 'cai fan' for first time, here's how he prepared for it

Song documented her Korean boyfriend's experience buying 'cai fan' for the first time.

PHOTO: TikTok/feliciasonggg

With the wide array of colourful dishes to choose from, ordering 'cai fan' can be complicated and overwhelming, and even more so when you are a foreigner... » READ MORE

4. 'My life is complete': Naomi Neo gets invited to see her F1 dream team

PHOTO: Instagram/Naomi Neo

By now, most people would already know that Naomi Neo is a massive supercar fan.

In fact, the 27-year-old content creator already has a Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes and McLaren 720S under her name... » READ MORE

