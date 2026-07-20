Daily roundup: Man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour reports stench — and other top stories today

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1. Man, 61, found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour reports stench

A 61-year-old man who lived alone was found dead in his Ang Mo Kio flat after a neighbour alerted the police upon noticing a strong foul smell coming from the unit.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at... » READ MORE

2. Acting Muslim Affairs Minister Faishal Ibrahim resigns: 'My conduct fell short'

Just over a year after taking over as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim has resigned over conduct which fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder and member of parliament.

His resignation, including as MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, was announced... » READ MORE

3. Man dies after hit-and-run accident near Suntec City; driver arrested for suspected drink driving

A 43-year-old man has died after being struck by a driver suspected of drink driving who fled the scene shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 16).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a pedestrian along... » READ MORE

4. Fans clean up Kallang Wave Mall after watching World Cup final

Fans were spotted cleaning up Kallang Wave Mall after watching the World Cup final on Monday (July 20) morning.

In videos taken by AsiaOne, fans can be seen carrying chairs and returning them to... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com