Daily roundup: Man slashed by cleaver in drunken fight near JB checkpoint — and other top stories today

1. Man slashed by cleaver in drunken fight near JB checkpoint

A man suffered injuries to his head after he was attacked with a meat cleaver in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Videos and photos of the incident's aftermath posted to Facebook show bloodstains on the ground as members of the public gathering at the scene... » READ MORE

2. Moses Lim dies aged 75, 'old friend' Jack Neo expresses regret

Local comedian-host Moses Lim died yesterday (Feb 11) at the age of 75.

His death was announced in a post on his Facebook page this morning... » READ MORE

3. Cyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines, family appealing for witnesses

A cyclist died in an accident with a car in Tampines on Monday (Feb 10) morning.

The deceased's family, via a family friend, made a social media post appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the accident... » READ MORE

4. LTA catches 4 drivers for providing illegal rides within Singapore and across border

Four drivers were nabbed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Feb 11) for illegally providing ride-hailing services within Singapore, and to/from Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, LTA said the drivers' foreign-registered vehicles have been impounded... » READ MORE

