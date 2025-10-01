Daily roundup: Man swings bag at monkey after it allegedly stole food, accidentally hits son in the process — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You don't do that': Man swings bag at monkey in zoo for stealing son's food, gets called out

Upset that a macaque had allegedly stolen his child's food during a visit to the Singapore Zoo, a man swung his bag at the animal.

In a video posted to TikTok on Sunday (Sept 28), a monkey is seen crawling along a railing while a child looks on. ... » READ MORE

2. 'We thought there was a dead rat nearby': Woman, 38, found dead in Tampines flat after neighbours report foul odour

A 38-year-old woman was found dead in her HDB unit in Tampines on Monday (Sept 29) morning, after neighbours reported a foul stench coming from the unit.

Residents at the block had noticed the smell for several days, initially mistaking it for a dead rat, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'Can I live in NTU?' Singapore prodigy, 7, aces O-level Chemistry, now attends uni lectures

Amid a sea of students at a lecture hall in Nanyang Technological University (NTU), a young bespectacled boy listens curiously.

At just seven years old, Theodore Kwan has been attending freshmen chemistry lectures at the university thrice weekly since August... » READ MORE

4. Woman caught on video allegedly catching sharks at Sentosa; police investigating

Police are investigating a video posted online which showed a woman allegedly catching sharks at Sentosa.

The video on Xiaohongshu, which has since been taken down, showed a woman holding a fishing rod against the backdrop of a marina.... » READ MORE

