Daily roundup: Mazda to launch its first PHEV for Singapore, CX-80 — and other top stories today

1. Special preview: Mazda to launch its first PHEV for Singapore - CX-80

Mazda held a special preview of its latest model, the CX-80, at an event held at Mandala Club on Dec 6.

The CX-80 is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to be sold here, and will be officially launched at 2025 Singapore Motorshow in January... » READ MORE

2. Manager of pet grooming salon charged over death of corgi that fell off table

A manager of a home-based pet grooming salon appeared in a district court on Dec 11 over the death of a dog she had allegedly left unattended on a table.

Vanessa Chiu Yan Er, 29, who is also a partner at Pawkins SG, the home-based salon, was charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a corgi named Fendi in a unit of a Serangoon Central block of flats around 1.45pm on July 24... » READ MORE

3. Hawker boss earns praise for online apology over customers' 'difficult experiences' with an employee

During difficult times in our lives, all we can hope for is some grace to be shown towards us, even when we might not be at our best.

One hawker boss has been praised online for doing just that... » READ MORE

4. Late Liu Chia-chang's estranged son says farewell online after being turned away from funeral

Following the death of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Liu Chia-chang on Dec 2, his estranged singer son Jeremy Liu took to Facebook to seek help in finding details of the funeral.

Eventually, the 38-year-old could only bid his farewell online after a cold brush-off from his half-brother... » READ MORE

