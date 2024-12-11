Hawker boss earns praise for online apology over customers' 'difficult experiences' with an employee

During difficult times in our lives, all we can hope for is some grace to be shown towards us, even when we might not be at our best.

One hawker boss has been praised online for doing just that.

In a statement posted to Teppan-Man's social media accounts on Monday (Dec 9), hawker-cum-owner Christopher Lin posted an apology to customers for their "difficult experiences" with one of his employees.

The incidents had occurred at the stall's Jalan Membina outlet, said Christopher in response to AsiaOne's queries.

In the post, Christopher, who owns two Teppan-Man stalls specialising in teppanyaki (the other is located in Bukit Batok), stated that he is aware of customers' dissatisfaction with the particular cashier. He noted that this had prompted some of them to state in reviews that they would not return.

"I want to address this openly and with empathy," wrote Christopher, with an accompanying photo that showed him standing in front of the shop with his head bowed.

He expressed: "It's not always possible to fully understand someone's emotional intelligence or cognitive abilities until we've worked closely with them."

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02LrDnYHVqDHBTmDPjcFa7NyzxhX68yws43t8oLLEwd7jsUDy1uvvTqDZ9yxLJS8Uxl&id=10[/embed]

Providing some context to the issue in his post, Christopher described his employee as someone who'd faced "significant health challenges" and that he'd personally paid for an operation that the staff member had to undergo.

"I hope we can approach this situation with kindness and understanding, forgiving any shortcomings. This is an opportunity for us to embody compassion and support during a difficult time," he stated.

Christopher also shared that the particular staff member is "leaving [the] company soon".

"Ultimately, it was my decision to allow him to stay longer, and I understand that this may have caused frustration or disappointment. For this, I sincerely apologise. Please know that my intention was to balance compassion with responsibility, though I acknowledge the impact it has had," he added in the post.

Christopher explained to AsiaOne that he had "no choice but to terminate the individual" because of the numerous complaints, calling it a "difficult decision".

"However, understanding his personal situation, I felt a strong moral obligation to ensure he had a steady income and support during his remaining time with us," he said of the reason he allowed him to continue working at the stall.

Christopher's post appears to have struck a chord with netizens, with many praising him for his sincerity as well as empathy shown towards his employees.

Wrote one Facebook user: "You are not wrong to show compassion to your worker as you have the humanity in you. Balancing compassion and responsibility is indeed a great virtue you have displayed, not many can be like you. Keep it up."

A netizen also praised Christopher for "having high EQ", stating: "The staff should realise that having a boss that understands is already not easy, having him to apologise for things that the staff created is of higher value as well."

Replying to a query about what had caused customers to complain, Christopher explained that it was due to an "attitude problem".

In another response to a TikTok user, Christopher responded that he is unable to assign the cashier to other roles as he doesn't know how to cook.

Many other commenters also urged users to be more kind towards others.

"F&B business is tough, it will be good if everyone is understanding and compassionate," wrote one Facebook user.

Christopher told AsiaOne that he is encouraged by the feedback he has received so far from netizens.

"I’m truly humbled by the positive feedback it has received from netizens and our customers. Their support means a lot to me and has been incredibly encouraging."

He also expressed his personal belief in showing compassion and giving others the benefit of the doubt.

"Employees are the heart of any business, and understanding their struggles, motivations and needs can go a long way in building trust and loyalty," said the first-time hawker, who has been operating his business for three years.

"I believe every one of us goes through a rough patch at some point in time, including myself. Please always show compassion and give people the benefit of the doubt," he added.

The former manager in the shipping industry also shared that as a form of appreciation and an incentive for his employees to stay on, he would be gifting a Rolex watch to those who reach four-and-a-half years of service.

