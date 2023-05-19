Daily roundup: Men in Singapore one of the least likely to sit down to pee - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No joke: Men in Singapore one of the least likely to sit down to pee, survey finds

To sit, or to stand?

It appears that men in Singapore prefer the latter, when it comes to answering nature's call... » READ MORE

2. Woman in China forks out $8,600 in compensation for stuffing leftover food into handbag at buffet

Surveillance footage showed the woman with a table full of food placing leftovers in a bag. PHOTO: Baidu

It's one thing to overindulge at buffets, but quite another to steal the leftovers.

A woman in China was forced to fork out nearly 45,000 yuan (S$8,600) in compensation after she was caught stealing leftovers at a buffet restaurant... » READ MORE

3. Song Ji-hyo fights for unpaid salaries of employees under agency Uzurocks, is owed over $900k herself

Song Ji-hyo spoke up about salaries that were unpaid to herself and her colleagues. PHOTO: Instagram/my_songjihyo

What would you do if your employer has been withholding your salary for months?

For South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo, speaking to the press became her last resort... » READ MORE

4. 'Grateful for the memories': Fitness YouTuber Emi Wong splits with husband of 3 years

Emi Wong has split with her husband of three years, Chad. PHOTO: Instagram/Emi Wong

Emi Wong has split with her husband of three years, Chad.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (May 18), the 31-year-old fitness YouTuber apologised to her audience for taking "some time" to announce that the couple had made "the difficult decision to go our separate ways"... » READ MORE