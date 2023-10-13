Daily roundup: Mercedes-Benz has a cool new mahjong set that will drive you crazy — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1, Huat ah: Mercedes-Benz has a cool new mahjong set that will drive you crazy

If you love luxury cars and a good game of mahjong, Mercedes-Benz's sleek mahjong set is sure to pique your interest.

The luxurious set went viral in a post on Aug 23 on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu... » READ MORE

2. Retiree wills $20 million to charity, says his kids have enough money

Money — you don't bring it with you when you're born and you can't take it with you when you die.

That's the philosophy of retired Singaporean businessman Loh Kiong Poot. And it's not just idle talk either... » READ MORE

3. 'Can you feel my joy?' Local celeb mums show their post-PSLE celebrations

One was anxious while another watched a movie with her kid during the exams.

The dreaded Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) ended on Oct 4 and these Singapore celebrity mums are celebrating... » READ MORE

4. Not her first brush with the law: Woman arguing with police at SGH allegedly abused condo security officer

Her videos went viral after her tirade against police officers at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) - and now she's found herself on the wrong side of the law.

A 29-year-old woman will be charged in court on Friday (Oct 13)... » READ MORE

