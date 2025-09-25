Daily roundup: Meta ordered to implement measures preventing government official impersonation scams by Sept 30 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Meta ordered to implement measures preventing government official impersonation scams by Sept 30

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has ordered Meta to implement measures against scams impersonating government officials by Sept 30.

In a statement on Thursday (Sept 25), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the parent company of Facebook was issued an implementation directive on Sept 24 under the Online Criminal Harms Act (Ocha)... » READ MORE

2. Serangoon North mosque evacuated after suspicious parcel found on premises

The Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North was evacuated after a suspicious parcel was delivered there.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the case of a suspicious parcel being delivered to a mosque at 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2 on Wednesday (Sept 24), at about 5.20pm... » READ MORE

3. Proton marks its return to Singapore with the launch of the new e.Mas 7

Malaysian carmaker Proton has officially announced its return to Singapore with the launch of the e.Mas 7, an SUV that is also the brand's first ever electric vehicle.

Proton withdrew from the Singapore market in 2014 after prevailing market conditions made its cars uncompetitive against Japanese and Korean brands, but the company is now confident that it is better primed to take on a new generation of competitors that now includes offerings from China... » READ MORE

4. Chantalle Ng admitted to hospital for viral infection: 'It brings me to tears knowing how much kindness is around us'

Viral infections might be as simple as the common cold - which is normally not threatening in itself — but for Chantalle Ng, it was a reminder of the fragility of life.

Yesterday (Sept 24), the local actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update about her health. The 30-year-old revealed that for the past week, it had been "one of the toughest" for her after being admitted for a viral infection... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com