Daily roundup: MHA and Mindef said 2 volunteered with Israeli organisation not involved in military activity; case unrelated to claims of Singaporean IDF fighters — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 who volunteered with Israeli organisation not involved in military activity; case unrelated to claims of Singaporean IDF fighters: MHA, Mindef

A Singaporean father and son who volunteered with Israeli volunteer organisation Sar-El Volunteer Corps in 2016 were questioned by the Internal Security Department (ISD) in 2025, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a joint statement on Tuesday (March 24).

This comes after recent social media posts highlighted that the son had encouraged others to volunteer with the organisation in a since-deleted blog post from several years ago... » READ MORE

2. 2 Malaysians banned from Ron95 petrol subsidy following viral video of woman filling container in car boot

Two Malaysians have been banned from purchasing subsidised Ron95 petrol after a video of a woman filling up a large container in their car boot went viral.

Malaysia's Finance Ministry said that it launched investigations following the viral video from March 21, which showed a woman pumping more than 71 litres of the government-subsidised Ron95 petrol at a station in Skudai, Johor... » READ MORE

3. Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips to relocate after 15 years at Balmoral Plaza

The time has come for Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips to move on, as the eatery announced its relocation after 15 years.

Its last day at Balmoral Plaza will be May 17... » READ MORE

4. Hougang accidents 2.5km apart: SCDF frees garbage truck driver; Police looking for Mitsubishi Lancer hit-and-run driver

Two accidents happened 2.5km apart on a stretch of road in Hougang on Tuesday (March 24) morning, leading to congestions in the area.

The first accident involving a purple Mitsubishi Lancer happened at about 4am along Hougang Avenue 2 towards Hougang Avenue 3... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com