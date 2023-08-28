Daily roundup: Migrant worker helps elderly man in Ang Mo Kio to cross road slowly — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This made my day: Migrant worker helps elderly man in Ang Mo Kio to cross road slowly

A heart-warming video of a migrant worker helping an elderly man cross the road at Ang Mo Kio has netizens gushing over his act of kindness.

A passer-by shared the video of the wholesome moment on SGFollowsAll Instagram page on Wednesday (Aug 23) and wrote: "A kind worker stepped in to support an elderly person, making sure he crossed the road safely."... » READ MORE

2. Ng Kok Song and fiancee Sybil Lau's answers to question on their wedding venue might surprise you

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau will be tying the knot next year and their answers to a question on their wedding venue might surprise you... » READ MORE

3. 'Imagine taking university classes at a firing range': Woman shares unusual career path from SAF gunnery instructor to DBS product manager

These days, Ong Jia Hui dons formal office wear for her job at DBS Bank.

But a few years back, her work attire was entirely different and she wore an army uniform instead... » READ MORE

4. 7th month haunting? Mark Lee screams after hearing unexpected wind chimes while recording radio show

Hearing any sounds of unknown origin is generally not welcomed during the seventh lunar month.

As it is believed by some Chinese to be the time when ghosts leave the underworld to play in the mortal world, any experiences of ghosts, mysterious sounds or supernatural occurrences are supposedly more common... » READ MORE

