Daily roundup: Migrant worker sleeps at Hougang void deck after miscommunication with dormitory operator — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Access denied: Migrant worker sleeps at Hougang void deck after miscommunication with dormitory operator

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

For two nights, this migrant worker had no place to stay, and had to temporarily seek refuge at a void deck in Hougang after he was allegedly declined a spot at a dormitory.

When Shin Min Daily News received an email from a reader, they were directed to a man who was sleeping rough... » READ MORE

2. Get the huat flowing: Here are some tips to improve your wallet's fengshui

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/fengshuibeginner

We could all use some extra luck in our lives. Ever thought of inviting more abundance by changing up the fengshui of your wallet?

A video posted on TikTok shared ways to do just that... » READ MORE

3. Forever love? David Tao and Wang Leehom's ironic duet at wedding sets tongues wagging

PHOTO: Facebook/Blackie Chen

When singers don't practise what they sing, people notice.

In a Facebook video post by Taiwanese celebrity Blackie Chen on May 9, singer-songwriters David Tao and Wang Leehom can be seen singing Leehom's classic pop song Forever Love... » READ MORE

4. 'Someone (wants to) kill me': Elderly commuter hurt after falling from wheelchair as bus turned out of Woodlands bus interchange

PHOTO: Stomp

How fast was the bus going?

A bus passenger was injured after falling out of his wheelchair as the SMRT bus was making a turn to leave the Woodlands bus interchange... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com