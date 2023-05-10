Daily roundup: Migrant worker sleeps at Hougang void deck after miscommunication with dormitory operator — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Access denied: Migrant worker sleeps at Hougang void deck after miscommunication with dormitory operator
For two nights, this migrant worker had no place to stay, and had to temporarily seek refuge at a void deck in Hougang after he was allegedly declined a spot at a dormitory.
When Shin Min Daily News received an email from a reader, they were directed to a man who was sleeping rough... » READ MORE
2. Get the huat flowing: Here are some tips to improve your wallet's fengshui
We could all use some extra luck in our lives. Ever thought of inviting more abundance by changing up the fengshui of your wallet?
A video posted on TikTok shared ways to do just that... » READ MORE
3. Forever love? David Tao and Wang Leehom's ironic duet at wedding sets tongues wagging
When singers don't practise what they sing, people notice.
In a Facebook video post by Taiwanese celebrity Blackie Chen on May 9, singer-songwriters David Tao and Wang Leehom can be seen singing Leehom's classic pop song Forever Love... » READ MORE
4. 'Someone (wants to) kill me': Elderly commuter hurt after falling from wheelchair as bus turned out of Woodlands bus interchange
How fast was the bus going?
A bus passenger was injured after falling out of his wheelchair as the SMRT bus was making a turn to leave the Woodlands bus interchange... » READ MORE