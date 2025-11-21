Daily roundup: Miss Mexico, who walked out on organisers, is crowned Miss Universe 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Miss Mexico, who walked out on organisers, is crowned Miss Universe 2025

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Nov 21 at the finale held in Bangkok, Thailand.

She beat first runner-up Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh, second runner-up Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, third runner-up Miss Philippines Ma Ahtisa Manalo, and fourth runner-up Miss Cote D' Ivoire Olivia Yace... » READ MORE

2. At least $6,000 lost to Blackpink concert ticket scams ahead of Singapore performance

At least $6,000 has been lost since October 2025 to scams claiming to have concert tickets to shows by K-pop girl group Blackpink, said the Singapore police... » READ MORE

3. Catch 'em all in the skies: Discover hidden Pokemon on Singapore Cable Car rides at night

Pokemon lovers can now catch 'em all in the skies, thanks to Singapore Cable Car's new themed cabins.

From Nov 22 to April 30, 2026, guests can go on the Pokemon Day-to-Night Adventure, where different cabins are decked out in Pokemon-themed interiors, according to Mount Faber Leisure... » READ MORE

4. BTS fans and McDonald's in Singapore donate 14,500 Happy Meals, instead of letting food go to waste

In their quest to collect the BTS TinyTan blind box figurines accompanying every purchase of a McDonald's Happy Meal, fans in Singapore were careful to not waste food... » READ MORE