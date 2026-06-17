Daily roundup: Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint — and other top stories today

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1. Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint

Motoring communities on social media and chat groups have been abuzz since Tuesday (June 16) evening after motorists spotted a mobile speed camera deployed along a stretch of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE

2. Tino Bao graduates at 59, late daughter 'attends' via AI

Five years on, Tino Bao still honours the memory of his late daughter... » READ MORE

3. Private-hire driver, 60, found dead in car after going missing for 2 days

Two days after his family reported him missing, a private-hire driver was found dead in his car along Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday (June 15), Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday... » READ MORE

4. HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang to close, owner says 'I don't see this chapter as a failure'

Lou Shang, a cafe which is known for its HDB block concept, will be closing its doors after three years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com