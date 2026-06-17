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Daily roundup: Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint — and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint — and other top stories today
A mobile speed camera was deployed along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (June 16).
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jasper Lim
PUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2026 11:15 AM

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint

Motoring communities on social media and chat groups have been abuzz since Tuesday (June 16) evening after motorists spotted a mobile speed camera deployed along a stretch of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE

2. Tino Bao graduates at 59, late daughter 'attends' via AI

Five years on, Tino Bao still honours the memory of his late daughter... » READ MORE

3. Private-hire driver, 60, found dead in car after going missing for 2 days

Two days after his family reported him missing, a private-hire driver was found dead in his car along Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday (June 15), Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday... » READ MORE

4. HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang to close, owner says 'I don't see this chapter as a failure'

Lou Shang, a cafe which is known for its HDB block concept, will be closing its doors after three years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com

daily roundup
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