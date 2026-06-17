Mobile speed camera deployed along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint

Motoring communities on social media and chat groups have been abuzz since Tuesday (June 16) evening after motorists spotted a mobile speed camera deployed along a stretch of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the camera's location is at the chevron markings where traffic from Turf Club Avenue merges into BKE.

The location of the camera was first reported after 4pm on June 16, with motorcyclists reporting its position through navigation app Waze.

Over the next few hours, motoring communities shared dashcam footage of the camera, with some saying they witnessed flashes from it.

"There were so many flashes just now because all the Johor Bahru motorcyclists were rushing back home," one motorist wrote in a WhatsApp chat group at about 5.30pm

Facebook user Lee Hong Hui said in a comment late that night that he saw three flashes within just 10 seconds.

Others applauded the move saying speeding along the stretch of BKE is an issue.

"I see a lot of Malaysian motorcycles speeding here," Facebook user Kelvin Tay said.

Over a one-hour period from 11am on Wednesday morning, AsiaOne observed the effect of the newly-deployed camera on road behaviour by driving four loops, at 15-minute intervals, through Woodlands Avenue 3, Turf Club Avenue and the stretch of BKE.

About eight in 10 vehicles were observed to have slowed down while passing the stretch of road, even though they were already driving at or below the speed limit of 90kmh.

However, some motorcycles — both local and foreign-registered ones — continued to zip through the stretch at speeds observed to be higher than the prevailing traffic.

No flashes were recorded during our observations.

But there were still some who questioned whether the fines will be effective given that some foreign-registered vehicles have continued to move in and out of Singapore with outstanding fines.

On May 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Land Transport Authority said in a joint statement that all foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will no longer be able to apply for or renew a vehicle entry permit (VEP) from Nov 2 this year.

These include fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emission offences.

Under the prevailing practice, foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry only when they arrive at land checkpoints.

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Shaping road behaviour

Such mobile speed cameras can be deployed at short notice, the police said in an issue of its Police Life publication on March 8, 2024.

It is able to transmit images of speeding violations wirelessly and can be redeployed to accident and violation-prone locations for enforcement, shape road behaviour and improve road safety.

They are part of the tools used by the police to deter and enforce against speeding.

Other technology leveraged include average speed camera, fixed speed cameras, police speed laser cameras, and red-light cameras with their speed-enforcement function activated.

Accident-prone location

AsiaOne noted that the stretch of BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint is accident-prone.

Over the past few months, there have been reports of accidents either before, or after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

On April 27, the driver of a BMW car fled after hitting a motorcycle just after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit. He was later arrested.

Accidents happened along the same stretch on Jan 17 and Jan 21.

From time to time, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will also post advisories on its social media, informing motorists of accidents along BKE leading to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on Feb 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that MHA and TP are considering further measures to enhance road safety and will make further announcements in due course.

Additional reporting by Joel Lee

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editor@asiaone.com