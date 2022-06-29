Daily roundup: Money Heist Korea — Joint Economic Area's Park Hae-soo says he's like a traffic light — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Money Heist: Korea —Joint Economic Area's Park Hae-soo says he's like a traffic light

Of all the things in the world to be compared to, why did actor Park Hae-soo liken himself to a traffic light? Hint: It's to do with his clothes... » READ MORE

2. 'Disrespectful act': Woman calls out police officer for flashing peace sign in front of blue police tent

A police officer flashing the peace sign in front of a blue police tent. PHOTO: Facebook/Tracy Lim

The sight of a police officer flashing a peace sign in front of a blue tent angered a woman who called out that officer for being "disrespectful"... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean contests rape charges, says he 'accidentally slipped' into alleged victim

Yap Pow Foo faces one count each of rape and housebreaking. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

A 47-year-old man, who is accused of breaking into a woman's apartment and raping her, had told a police officer that he "accidentally slipped" into... » READ MORE

4. Man in China tutors son for a year, only to have him score 6/100 for maths test

A man in Henan, China, sobbing after realising his son had scored 6/100 for his maths exam. PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

After receiving his son's mathematics results, a man in Henan, China, burst into tears - though not in a good way... » READ MORE

