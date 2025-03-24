Daily roundup: More than 2 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next election — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More than 2 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next election

More than two million Singaporeans are eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election.

There is a total of 2,758,095 electors in the revised Registers of Electors, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday ... » READ MORE

2. Bundles of joy: Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong welcome firstborn, Tony Yang and wife expecting third child

Hong Kong actors Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram Reel on Sunday (March 23).

The video detailed Priscilla, 43, and Edwin, 48 ... » READ MORE

3. Where did all the traditional kuih and snacks at Ramadan bazaars go?

Like every other year, bazaars have been popping up across the island since Ramadan started this month.

Visitors will have no shortage of food to choose from... » READ MORE

4. Wheelchair-bound woman dies after falling into Lower Seletar Reservoir

A wheelchair-bound woman fell into Lower Seletar Reservoir and died on Saturday (March 22).

A passer-by, who only wanted to be known as Wei, said he saw a large number of uniformed personnel at the scene... » READ MORE

