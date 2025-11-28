Daily roundup: More than 600 Singaporeans affected by Hat Yai floods evacuated — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More than 600 Singaporeans affected by Hat Yai floods evacuated

Six hundred and eight out of 893 Singaporeans affected by the Hat Yai floods have either reached Hat Yai International Airport or have already departed for Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affaris (MFA) on Friday (Nov 28)... » READ MORE

2. A scientific look at how GE2025 played out online

Having crossed the six-month mark of this year's general election, and with the 15th Parliament in full swing, we feel it is timely to look back on how we got here... » READ MORE

3. Shu Qi apologetic for bringing up the pain of trauma victims who watch her directorial debut Girl

While feeling pressured on whether her directorial debut film Girl would be received positively, Taiwanese actress Shu Qi saw a hate comment.

"There was a comment by a viewer who said they hated this film, because it tore their heart apart again," the 49-year-old told viewers at the In Conversation With session conducted yesterday (Nov 27) as part of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF)... » READ MORE

4. Things to do at Anime Fest Asia and Singapore Comic Con 2025

Two of Singapore's biggest pop culture events are set to take place over these two weekends.

Anime Fest Asia (AFA) 2025 is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from Friday (Nov 28) to Sunday, while Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) 2025 will make its return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Dec 6 to 8... » READ MORE

