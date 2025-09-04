Daily roundup: More reason to double down on India-Singapore relationship amid uncertain world, says PM Wong — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More reason to double down on India-Singapore relationship amid uncertain world: PM Wong

Amid an uncertain world, there is more reason for Singapore and India to "double down" on their critical relationship, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In an interview with Indian newspaper Hindustan Times published on Thursday (Sept 4), PM Wong, who is on his first official visit to India as Prime Minister, said that Singapore should proactively work with like-minded countries even as the world goes through profound changes... » READ MORE

2. Travelling to Batam, Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya? This on-arrival app is now required

If you're heading to Indonesia, then this is something worth noting.

Travellers entering the country via Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta, Juanda Airport in Surabaya, I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali and the international ports in Batam are now required to use a mobile phone app to complete their arrival declaration... » READ MORE

3. Jacky Cheung disappointed with himself during concert, tells fans to ask for refunds if he 'can't sing anymore'

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung shocked fans on Sunday (Aug 31) when he suddenly announced on stage that he wanted to cancel the concert, which was held in Dongguan, China. Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung shocked fans on Sunday (Aug 31) when he suddenly announced on stage that he wanted to cancel the concert, which was held in Dongguan, China... » READ MORE

4. Weekday cross-border bus services from JB to start earlier at 4.50am: SMRT, SBS Transit

Public bus companies SBS Transit (SBST) and SMRT have announced that they will be operating cross-border bus services from Johor Bahru 10 minutes earlier from Sept 15 onwards.

In separate statements released on Thursday (Sept 4), both SBST and SMRT said that their respective services will be brought forward to start at 4.50am on weekdays, excluding public holidays... » READ MORE

